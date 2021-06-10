Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb Sells 23,000 Shares

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DYAI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 155,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,147. The company has a market cap of $101.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.85. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dyadic International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.