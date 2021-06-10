Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb Sells 23,000 Shares

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DYAI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 155,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,147. The company has a market cap of $101.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.85. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dyadic International
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.
