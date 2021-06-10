Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 250,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of -27.80. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.36.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

