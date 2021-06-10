Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Raymond James currently has $26.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.