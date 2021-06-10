Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

