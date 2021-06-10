DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00026496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008525 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

