Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,602 shares of company stock worth $1,767,762. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

