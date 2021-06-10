DoYourTip One Day Volume Reaches $12,606.00 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $514,977.79 and approximately $12,606.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00130659 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001945 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.69 or 0.00776393 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

