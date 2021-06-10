Douglas P. Baker Sells 14,500 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $875.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,689.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $4,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $11,483,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

