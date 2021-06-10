DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sells 488,689 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 64,118 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total value of $8,764,930.60.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

