DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $4,220,125.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOCU opened at $237.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.66 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

