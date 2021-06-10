DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $4,220,125.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of DOCU opened at $237.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.66 and a 1-year high of $290.23.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Recommended Story: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.