Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $176.28 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00064408 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001696 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

