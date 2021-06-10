Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Announces Dividend of $1.00

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) announced a dividend on Friday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09.
About Dividend and Income Fund
