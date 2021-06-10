Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Announces Dividend of $1.00

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) announced a dividend on Friday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09.

Get Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.