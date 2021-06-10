DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776,132 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of DISH Network worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Truist upped their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.