DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.31. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 in the last 90 days. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

