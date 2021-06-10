DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.