Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 143 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

