Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 113,162 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 258,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

XEC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

