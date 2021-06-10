Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

ARKK opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

