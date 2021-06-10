Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.06% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AP opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Lyon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

