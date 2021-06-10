Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Boston Omaha worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Shares of BOMN opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter.

In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $7,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.