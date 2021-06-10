Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.25 Million Stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $326.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

