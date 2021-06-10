Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.18 Million Stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LCNB were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $224.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

