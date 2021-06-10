Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.79 Million Position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.01% of Friedman Industries worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

