Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,649 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,635 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ACNB were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACNB by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $243.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

