Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Angi were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Angi by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

ANGI opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,405.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

