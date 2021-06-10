Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76. Digital Ally has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Ally by 30.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.