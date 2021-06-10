Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76. Digital Ally has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.
