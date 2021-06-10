DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of DSRLF stock remained flat at $$181.00 during trading hours on Thursday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.52.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

