Diana Shipping’s (DSX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

