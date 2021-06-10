Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.36

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.36 and last traded at $89.34, with a volume of 27055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

