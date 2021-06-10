Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $194.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $195.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

