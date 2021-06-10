Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Trimmed by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

