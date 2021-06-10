Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.10 ($9.53) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.29 ($8.57).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €10.89 ($12.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.