Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €35.30 ($41.53) and last traded at €35.30 ($41.53). Approximately 9,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.25 ($41.47).

DBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

