Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CODYY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

