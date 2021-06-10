Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target to $14.00

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE RPAI opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

