Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target to $14.00

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.
RPAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
NYSE RPAI opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
