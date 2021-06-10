Dero Price Hits $3.93 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00010731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $41.80 million and approximately $436,392.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.07 or 0.06750347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.51 or 0.01645911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00451803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00159255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.52 or 0.00714399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00455784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00371554 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,642,262 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

