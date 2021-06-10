Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 137,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,618,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

