Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Deluxe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Deluxe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLX opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.69. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

