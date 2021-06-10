Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Delek US from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of DK stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 910,469 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Delek US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth $36,807,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Delek US by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 311,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

