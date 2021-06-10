DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Cap of $37.34 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $37.34 million and approximately $921,757.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00062097 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00184426 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

