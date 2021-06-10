DecentBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $159,759.80 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $159,759.80 and $125.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.04 or 0.00852943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.44 or 0.08510065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00089282 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

