David Golub Buys 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,477.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub bought 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $29,660.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.