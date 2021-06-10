Darren Fichter Sells 3,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,723,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$45.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.12 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.21.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.