Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.45. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

