DAOstack 24 Hour Volume Hits $140,697.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $140,697.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,969.19 or 0.99559497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00071503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.