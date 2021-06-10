Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DANOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

DANOY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 162,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

