Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Earnings Results

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.14%.
Daktronics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 3,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.23.
Daktronics Company Profile
