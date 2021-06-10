D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.76 and last traded at $88.02. 31,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,227,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,449 shares of company stock worth $1,527,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.