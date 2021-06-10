CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.12. 2,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,724. The stock has a market cap of $462.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.