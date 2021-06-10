CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Increased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

